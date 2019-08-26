‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Apologizes On-Air For Prince George Ballet Joke: “I Screwed Up”

Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer apologized further Monday morning on-air over the comments she made last week about six-year-old Prince George taking ballet.

“I screwed up,” Spencer told viewers Monday morning. “The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am deeply sorry.” She went on to say she’d spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. “I have listened, I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance,” she said. She then sequed to a previously recorded group interview she did with three prominent male dancers, Robbie Fairchild (Cats), Travis Wall (So You Think You Can Dance) and Fabrice Calmels (Joffrey Ballet), who relayed stories of the humiliation they felt as young boys when they were laughed at and made fun of because of dance. After the interview, she thanked them saying she was “hoping to turn a negative into a positive.”

Spencer’s on-air apology followed an apology she issued on Instagram Friday, a day after making the comments.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer drew the ire after making a comment during the Thursday segment in which she talked about Prince George’s demanding curriculum, suggesting it was more like a college program.

“In addition to the usual first- and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” Spencer said, pausing and prompting laughter from the audience. “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts. I mean, he might! He might end up … Between the religious studies and the computer programming, I just want to go back to the Play-Doh!” You can watch the previous video below.

The comments were followed by a swift backlash on social media, including from actress-dancer-producer Debbie Allen, Broadway choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell, Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway’s Tony Yazbeck and Michael Cerveris, Dancing with the Stars veteran Derek Hough and So You Think You Can Wall, among others.

