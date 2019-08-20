GLAAD Names Bill McDermott As Chief Development Officer

EXCLUSIVE: GLAAD has named Bill McDermott as the LGBTQ advocacy group’s new Chief Development Officer.

In his new position, McDermott be on GLAAD’s senior leadership team, which sets the organization’s advocacy work as well as the fundraising initiatives to support that work. He will lead GLAAD’s annual fundraising budget through membership, major donor, foundation grants, and corporate partnership programs. In addition, McDermott will oversee GLAAD’s special events team, which produce GLAAD events including the annual GLAAD Media Awards.

On top of that, he will head development and fundraising efforts for the recently launched GLAAD Media Institute, which trains LGBTQ advocates and allies around the world on best practices for local organizing, telling personal stories, and leveraging local, national, and social media to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance. The Institute is also home to GLAAD’s research, including its annual reports on LGBTQ inclusion on television and film, as well as GLAAD’s consulting work with Hollywood, the video game industry, publishing, journalism, and global brands to ensure fair, accurate, and culture-changing LGBTQ representation. He is set to begin his work later this fall.

“GLAAD’s leadership team has transformed the organization into a respected agent of social change in a politically divisive time when we all must join together to ensure LGBTQ voices are heard,” said McDermott. “With new initiatives including the GLAAD Media Institute, GLAAD is quickly building a global network of changemakers working to create a culture where LGBTQ people will be accepted and embraced for who we are.”

Prior to GLAAD, McDermott served as Chief Development Officer for the Los Angeles LGBT Center where he created and led sustainable fundraising initiatives supporting the organization’s health services, housing, and advocacy programs. During his eight-year tenure, annual giving, membership, planned and institutional giving programs saw double-digit growth. Additionally, he oversaw special events teams responsible for the annual Vanguard Awards and the Evening with Women galas. Before the LGBT Center, he was the Director of Development for the Stonewall Community Foundation, a New York-based LGBTQ community foundation. He also worked for Quark, Apple and was a Roman Catholic priest in the diocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis prior to launching a career in non-profit development and LGBTQ advocacy. He is a co-chair of the OutFund and on the advisory board of East West Players.