EXCLUSIVE: Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Jemaine Clement (What We Do In The Shadows) lead cast in writer-director Kris Rey’s (Unexpected) under-the-radar comedy feature I Used To Go Here, which has recently wrapped production in Chicago.

Myriad will launch international sales at the Toronto Film Festival. UTA is repping domestic.

Supporting cast includes Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Josh Wiggins (Hellion), Kate Micucci (The Last Laugh), Jorma Taccone (Saturday Night Live) and Zoe Chao (Where’d You Go, Bernadette).

The film will follow Kate Conklin (Jacobs) who is in a rut. Her engagement is called off, her first book isn’t doing so hot, and all her friends are having babies. Out of nowhere she gets a call from her old professor, David Kirkpatrick (Clement), asking her to come back to her alma mater to do a reading. She’s suddenly back at her old school, hanging out with college kids and getting into trouble.

Related Story How 'What We Do In The Shadows' Cinematographer D.J. Stipsen Mastered Mockumentary Style For Quirky Vampire Comedy

The movie marks the fourth feature from writer-director Rey (formally Kris Swanberg), whose prior work includes Sundance hit Unexpected, starring Cobie Smulders and Anders Holm, and SXSW pic It Was Great, But I Was Ready To Go Home.

It’s a co-production between Party Over Here (Pen15), Yale Productions (Stowaway) and Ten Acre Films (Sorry To Bother You). It’s produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman for Yale Productions, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams for Ten Acre Films, and Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter for Party Over Here.

Yale’s Michael J. Rothstein serves as executive producer. Yale’s Jon Keeyes, Jesse Korman and Russ Posternak are co-producers.

Rey said, “I am so grateful I got to work with this cast. They were all so cool to collaborate with and they brought so much life and humor to the film each day. I truly can’t wait to share what we’ve made together. The chemistry between them on and off set was really special and I think it’s going to translate into a super funny and moving film.”

Myriad Pictures’ Kirk D’Amico commented, “We really loved the humor and tone of Kris’ script. We are excited to be working with Kris and the filmmaking team and of course this very talented cast that all do comedy so well including Gillian and Jemaine.”