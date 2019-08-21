‘Mockingbird’s Gideon Glick Will Mind The ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ During Jonathan Groff’s Two-Week Leave

EXCLUSIVE: Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird‘s Tony-nominated Dill Harris, will drop by the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors for a quick visit, filling in for star Jonathan Groff, star of Netflix’s Mindhunter, during the latter’s pre-scheduled two-week leave from the production.

The announcement was made by producers today.

The Little Shop of Horrors Off Broadway revival will begin previews Tuesday, September 17, at the Westside Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, October 17. Glick will take the role of Seymour Tuesday, November 5 through Sunday, November 17. Groff returns on Tuesday, November 19.

Glick, who has moved Mockingbird‘s audience with his poignant and very funny portrayal of the young Truman Capote-based Dill since last year’s opening of the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of the Harper Lee novel. He’s also appeared in Broadway’s Significant Other in 2017 and Spring Awakening in 2006, among other stage credits. On TV he most recently recurred on TBS’ The Detour.

On film, Glick recently appeared in Gary Ross’ Ocean’s 8, and will be seen in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film Marriage Story.

As previously announced, the revival of the beloved Howard Ashman/Alan Menken’s musical will be directed by Michael Mayer. Also featured in the cast are Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

Little Shop follows hapless florist Seymour, who harbors at least two secrets: a crush on Audrey and the murderous, insatiable nature of his pet plant Audrey 2. The musical premiered Off Broadway in 1982 and later played Broadway, London’s West End and venues across the world. Frank Oz’s 1986 film adaptation starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin.

The upcoming Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, and Silva Theatrical Group.