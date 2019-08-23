‘Ghost Draft’: ‘Sweetbitter’ Actress Jasmine Mathews Joins Skydance Sci-Fi Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Mathews, one of the stars of the Sweetbitter series on Starz, is set to appear alongside Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K Simmons, Betty Gilpin Theo Von, and Sam Richardson in the Skydance sci-fi film, Ghost Draft.

Chris McKay is directing the Zach Dean-penned thriller about a husband and father who drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner are producing.

Up next, Mathews is slated to recur on the second season of ABC’s The Rookie. Other credits include Paramount Network’s Heathers and CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Mathews is repped by Red Letter Entertainment, Gersh, and Wolf Kasteler.