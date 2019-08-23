Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Ghost Draft’: ‘Sweetbitter’ Actress Jasmine Mathews Joins Skydance Sci-Fi Thriller

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tug Of War Over Jon Watts Next In Sony-Disney Post-‘Spider-Man’ Battle?

Read the full story

‘Ghost Draft’: ‘Sweetbitter’ Actress Jasmine Mathews Joins Skydance Sci-Fi Thriller

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (9644111cl) Jasmine Mathews 'Sweetbitter' film screening, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 26 Apr 2018
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Mathews, one of the stars of the Sweetbitter series on Starz, is set to appear alongside Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K Simmons, Betty Gilpin Theo Von, and Sam Richardson in the Skydance sci-fi film, Ghost Draft.

Chris McKay is directing the Zach Dean-penned thriller about a husband and father who drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner are producing.

Up next, Mathews is slated to recur on the second season of ABC’s The Rookie. Other credits include Paramount Network’s Heathers and CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Mathews is repped by Red Letter Entertainment, Gersh, and Wolf Kasteler.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad