‘Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle & ‘Line of Duty’s Martin Compston Star In BBC One Thriller ‘The Nest’

Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston lead the line for BBC One’s forthcoming thriller The Nest.

The pair front the five-part drama, from Nicole Taylor, the writer of hit British drama Three Girls, alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) are crazy about each other. They live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside Glasgow and want for nothing. All that’s missing is a baby – and they’ve been trying for years. Through a chance encounter they meet Kaya (Mack), an 18-year-old from the other side of the city, whose life is as precarious at theirs is comfortable. When Kaya agrees to carry their baby, it feels like they were meant to meet, but was it really by chance? Who is Kaya and what has brought her to this couple? Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction? The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want.

Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Katie Leung (Chimerica), David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland), James Harkness (Wild Rose), Bailey Patrick (Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Paul Brannigan (Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (Game of Thrones) also star.

The series is produced by Studio Lambert and was commissioned by BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger and Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore. It will be Executive Produced by Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis and Nicole Taylor for Studio Lambert and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Andy de Emmony (Lucky Man) directs episodes one, two and three and Simen Alsvik (Lilyhammer) will direct episodes four and five. Clare Kerr (The Replacement) produces. Filming starts next month in Glasgow.

Compston said, “I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest. Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario.”

Taylor said, “I am overjoyed to be filming in my hometown of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for. Martin, Sophie, Kate, Shirley, James, David…they’ve all been chatting away in my head for years as I’ve been writing (unbeknownst to them) so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real.”