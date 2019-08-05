Gemma Chan In Talks To Rejoin Marvel Universe In ‘The Eternals’

Gemma Chan is in talks to join the cast of The Eternals, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film being directed by Chloé Zhao. Deadline has confirmed the sides are working on a deal, which if it makes would see Chan rejoining Team Marvel after playing Minn-Erva opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

It’s unclear whether Chan, also coming off roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Queen of Scots, will be playing Minn-Erva or a new character in The Eternals, which has a November 6, 2020, release date.

Disney recently unwrapped details about the gods-vs.-gods movie at Comic-Con, where it brought out the cast that included Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

The feature adaptation of the Jack Kirby-created comic centers on superpowered near-god beings the Celestials and their villainous adversaries the Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The Celestials experimented on humans, creating both races of immortal spinoffs.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script for the pic, which Kevin Feige is producing. The film is shooting now in London.

