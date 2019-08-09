Producer Gary Auerbach Launches Genre-Based Media Company Top Dead Center Films, Sets First Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Auerbach, who has produced a mix of mainstream and genre-focused TV series such as Paranormal State, Singled Out, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Decoded and the Peabody Award-winning documentary Decade, has launched the genre media company Top Dead Center Films. The newly formed company will focus on creating, financing, producing, and distributing scripted content designed to thrill audiences around the world with imaginative genre content from up-and-coming talent.

“Top Dead Center Films was founded to produce targeted genre-specific programming that excels in the space of horror, thriller, paranormal and science fiction,” said Auerbach. “We are passionate about championing emerging talent, compelling storytelling, and exploring worlds through a unique lens. We want to remain focused on bringing audiences an unforgettable experience that keeps them engaged, in suspense, and on the edge of their seats.”

Top Dead Center Films will be based in Park City and will have offices in New York and Los Angeles as well as satellite offices in Europe and Latin America.

The new entertainment venture has already begun production on a slate of original horror feature films including Stay Out Of The F***ing Attic, a social commentary on the current state of hatred and violence in the world.

Auerbach will serve as the CEO and founder of Top Dead Center Films. The team also includes veteran writer and producer Julie Auerbach as Chief Content Officer as well as Bryan Stankus and Margaux Froley as creative executives. Stankaus was previously a feature film creative executive at The Jackal Group and has worked at Paramount Pictures, WME, and Langley Park Pictures. Froley is a young adult novelist and a former development executive for MTV, Awesomeness, and Big Swing. David Miskin from The Miskin Group will also join as the global brand strategist for Top Dead Center Films. The company has also formed partnerships with Mediapro, Splendid Films, Leopard Films, and ITV among others.