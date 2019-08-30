Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First African American Woman To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man Homecoming) is joining the Season 10 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming tenth season, and is making history in the process. Beauvais becomes the first African American woman to be cast in the hit Bravo show. “I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais said in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world,” Beauvais added. “The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Additionally, party planner Sutton Stracke has been cast in the series for the upcoming season. Beauvais and Stracke join returning cast Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. Camille Grammer, who appeared in seasons 8 and 9, is not returning for season 10.

Beavais was recently seen in the CW’s Siren and The Magicians on Syfy. She’ll next appear in a recurring role opposite Dennis Quaid in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever as well as CBS All Access’ series Tell Me A Story. On the big screen, she’ll be seen in Paramount Pictures’ Coming 2 America sequel to the hit 1988 comedy with Eddie Murphy. Beauvais is repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.