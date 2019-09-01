‘Game Day’ Starring Romeo Miller And Elizabeth Alderfer, With Music By Master P Set For Fall Release

Game Day, a basketball comedy-drama from Movie Night Media and Ammo Content, is set to open in limited release this fall.

The film stars Elizabeth Alderfer and Romeo Miller. Lisa Zane, Chris Johnson, Fyvush Finkel, Jerod Haynes and Antoine McKay also star.

The indie is written and directed by John Susman, and features original music by Miller and his dad, Master P. Producers include John Susman and Stuart Wolf through their Movie Night Media production banner.

Game Day tells the story of tech whiz Ricki (Alderfer), who convinces basketball-savvy teen Lucas (Miller) to offer her hoops lessons when her professional and personal life fall apart. Success at her new job hinges on her joining the office basketball team, so Ricki enlists Lucas’ help in a desperate attempt to save her job.

The film played the festival circuit in 2017, and screened at Dancing with Films and Heartland Film Festival. It’s being distributed by Ammo Content and opens Friday, October 4, in several major markets, including Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago, where it was shot.

Watch the trailer below.