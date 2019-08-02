A year after Deadline first broke the new s of the project and Gal Gadot ’s involvement, Showtime today announced that deals are done for the Wonder Woman star to headline and executive produce a limited series about film actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr , from The Affair co-creator/executive producer Sarah Treem , The Handmaid’s Tale producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content.

“The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today,” said Showtime’s President of Entertainment Jana Winograde. “In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series.”

Treem is writing the limited series, which will chronicle the life and career of Lamarr, to be played by Gadot.

Israel-born Gadot had been looking to do a project about Lamarr, who has been referred to as a real-life Jewish “Wonder Woman” whose inventions led to WiFi and GPS.

Treem came up with an idea on how to tell Lamarr’s remarkable story that Gadot sparked to. The project was taken to Showtime through Treem’s relationship there. She is the showrunner of The Affair, which is heading into its fifth and final season. Treem co-created the praised drama series with Hagai Levi.

Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano, along with Treem and Littlefield. Endeavor Content is the studio.

