Gabrielle Union To Topline Untitled Romantic Comedy From Screen Gems

Gabrielle Union is set to star in Screen Gems’ currently untitled romantic comedy which centers around a relationship between a newly single African-American woman and a recently divorced Asian-American man. Screen Gems acquired the spec written by Chester Tam with Union attached. The project is based on his real-life romantic account. Tam wrote, directed and starred in Take The 10 for Netflix.

Union will produce the rom-com partner with Holly Shakoor-Fleischer under their I’ll Have Another label along with Tam and Trevor Engelson of Underground.

Scott Strauss and Jolene Rodriguez will oversee the project on behalf of Screen Gems.

Union was last seen on the big screen in Universal’s Breaking In crime thriller and currently stars alongside Jessica Alba in the Spectrum series, L.A.’s Finest, which was just picked up for a second season.

