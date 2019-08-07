FXX To Launch ‘Cake’ Series For Live-Action & Animated Short-Form Programming

FXX is re-entering the late-night short-form animation space with half-hour series Cake, which will launch in September. It will contain animation as well as live-action short-form programming.

Cake will be “its own unique series as well as incubator for shorter shows that could be developed into half-hour series,” FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said at TCA Tuesday. “We think there is some truly superb and original creative work being done in short form, and Cake on FXX will be a fantastic medium to highlight some of the best of it.”

Cake, which is being shepherded by FX head of animation Kate Lambert, is part of the company’s efforts to ramp up animation on the comedy-centered FXX.

In 2015, FXX took in the late-night Animation Domination High-Def block, which had originally run on Fox.

While that ended, Landgraf remained committed to short-form animation on the network; not only the standard animated shorts of quarter-hour or 11 minutes but also 7- 3- and even 1-minute videos.

“I think by doing short-form animation. we will add another dimension to the channel, which is still pretty young-skewing,” Landgraf told Deadline in 2017. “Television is being consumed on many more screens, and I’d like FXX to follow young consumers in their short-form consumption habits.”