During the executive session for FX at TCA, John Landgraf was presented with many questions, but when the question of diversity and inclusion of women in FX’s development pipeline came up from a very passionate TCA member, Landgraf presented some receipts in the form of graphs and charts to illustrate the progress of the network’s effort to include more women and people of color involved in their programming.

When it comes to FX’s diversity effort, Landgraf said that they have made the promise to present a report card of the progress at every TCA — and he points out that its a gradual process. “You have to care about it,” said Landgraf when it comes to diversity. “You have to value the idea; you have to care about who you’re hiring.”

In the charts presented, the writing staff for FX shows in 2019-2020 was 44% white male, 20% non-white female, 16% non-white male and 25% white female. On the directing side, it is 48% white male, 28% white female, 17% non-white male and 16% non-white female.



When it comes to creators from marginalized communities, Landgraf says that FX is constantly “looking for the best programming” and that they are trying to find, nurture and grow female and people of color to bring them in at the staff level and train them in development. He even offered to share details and numbers about that with the aforementioned passionate TCA member.