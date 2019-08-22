FX Developing Horror Thriller ‘The Bridgewater Triangle’ Produced By Noah Hawley

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, FX has acquired The Bridgewater Triangle, a short story by Brian Miller, for television series development, with Noah Hawley and his 26 Keys executive producing. Miller is attached to write the pilot. The project falls under Hawley’s overall deal with FX and FX Productions.

FX

The premise: Everyone’s heard of the Bermuda Triangle, but there’s a far more terrifying place known as The Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts. It’s an actual area of well-documented supernatural activity that covers 17 small towns and 200 square miles of New England. The Bridgewater Triangle is an apocalyptic horror thriller set in these small towns. When a massive paranormal event strikes these 17 communities simultaneously, it turns these idyllic towns upside down and affects thousands of lives. Three estranged siblings must somehow survive and come together in the chaos as the only ones who can stop it.

Hawley, one of FX’s top drama showrunners, is creator/executive producer of the Emmy-winning anthology series Fargo and praised genre series Legion, based on the Marvel comic book series. 26 Keys also is producing a limited series adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle novel, which has been in development at FX.

Miller is also the author of Necropolis, which is currently in development at Bad Robot.

Miller is repped by CAA (for publishing), Epicenter, and Jackoway Tyerman. 26 Keys is repped by CAA. Hawley is repped by Joel McKuin.