Fuse Sets Fall Slate: New Series, A Renewal, Premiere Dates & More

Fuse is out with its fall slate, which includes a pair of new docuseries, a Season 5 renewal for Complex x Fuse, several premiere dates and moving an episode of a web series to the network.

The millennial/Gen Z-focused channel has set an October 15 premiere for Made from Scratch, a previously announced hourlong docuseries that features celebrities cooking their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence. Also new this fall is The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle West, a talk/variety series based on the stars’ popular podcast. It bows October 11.

Also new to Fuse in the fall is Soundcheck to Stage with Rich the Kid, a linear episode of the digital documentary series that goes behind the scenes to give fans an inside look at artists’ pre-show rituals and intimate backstage moments. Produced by the Fuse Content Studio and debuting September 2, this episode has Fuse hanging with Rich the Kid before a House of Blues concert.

Renewed for a fifth season, Complex x Fuse looks at athletes and celebs eating killer food, answering burning questions and revealing the secrets behind the hottest kicks. Produced by Complex Networks, it returns October 2.

The channel also will premiere a pair of documentaries as part of its Fuse Docs series: Don’t Be Nice (October 11), in which a team of young poets from the Bowery Poetry Club have one month to compose their best work for the National Poetry Slam, and The Candidates, (November 5), which sees a diverse NYC high school staging a mock election with its entire student body, modeling the American electoral process in real life.