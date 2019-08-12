‘Friends’ 25th’: Fathom Events Brings 12 Episodes Of Iconic Comedy To Theaters For 3-Night Anniversary Event

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of the legendary comedy series Friends with a three-night special event. Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary will pay tribute to the cultural phenom by bringing 12 fan-favorite episodes to movie theaters across the U.S. over three nights: September 23, September 28 and October 2. The event will screen in more than 1,000 movie theaters nationwide at 7 PM local time through the Fathom Network. A complete list of theater locations will be available August 16 on the Fathom Events website.

Each night will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative. Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends debuted on September 22, 1994 and aired for ten seasons. It followed the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Friends earned an outstanding comedy series Emmy, as well as Emmy wins for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow over its run.