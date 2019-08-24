Friday Ratings: NFL Football Sets The Victory Table On A Rerun Heavy Night

Are you ready for some football? Apparently, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” as sports fans propelled the CBS broadcast of the Buffalo Bills/Detroit Lions game to the top of Friday night’s ratings. The National Football League pre-season game scored an 0.7/5 and 3.53 million viewing audience to lead a rerun heavy night.

The NFL ended the winning streak of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, which slid to third with an 0.5/3 and 2.29 million audience, topped by ABC’s American Housewife repeat, which had an 0.5/4 and 2.87 million total. But NBC’s Dateline rallied in its 10 PM time slot, scoring an 0.6/4 and 2.99 million audience.

The strong lead-in from American Housewife boosted ABC, as its new episode of What Would You Do? had an 0.5/3 and 3.07 million audience.

The CW aired a new episode of its Masters of Illusion, scoring an 0.2/1 and 0.87 million, a holding steady from its prior new broadcast. Also holding steady was a new episode of The Big Stage variety show, which had an 0.1/1 and 0.63 audience.

The rest of the evening’s fare was in reruns.