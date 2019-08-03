Friday Ratings: Ninjas, Newsmags And Secret Agents Rule The August Night

Secret agents and ninjas topped the Friday demo wars, with an encore of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (0.5/3) tying the two-hour finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.5/3).

Overall, NBC once again took the night, as Dateline also tied for the topline in demos at 0.5/3, keeping the peacock network’s Friday night winning streak alive.

Elsewhere, CBS reality show Love Island continued to pine for an audience, coming in at 0.3/3, with reruns of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods ending the eye network’s night.

On Fox, First Responders Live arrived at 0.3/2 and a 1.66 million audience, followed by a rerun of MasterChef.

The CW saw its Masters of Illusion come in at 0.2/1 and 0.82 million, with The Big Stage clocking in at 0.1/1 and 0.65 million. A rerun of The Outpost ended its night.

ABC also saw 20/20 score an 0.4/2.