Friday Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Again Tops A Sleepy August Night Filled With Reruns

The American Ninja Warrior juggernaut rolls on, as a repeat of the athletic competition again topped the Friday night ratings.
ANW scored an 0.6/4 and 3.03 million viewers for its two-hour time slot, its best 18-49 showing for an encore since June 28. That and Dateline’s 0.5/3 and 3.31 million viewers led the peacock network to an easy victory on an encore broadcast heavy night.
Although the ratings will be adjusted and some markets were pre-empted by NFL preseason, NBC is currently #1 among the Big 4 networks Friday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and all ratings categories, pending updates.
What Would You Do? on ABC answered the bell with an 0.5/3 and 2.77 million audience as the lone other original broadcast, holding steady from its last week.
The rest of the network night was full of reruns
