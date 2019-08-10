Friday Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Again Tops The Night For NBC

Ninjas are known to be stealthy, and so it is that American Ninja Warrior has sneaked up on the TV world to dominate the Friday ratings over the last few weeks.

Admittedly, the numbers come as the night is dominate by reruns (including American Ninja Warrior itself). But still, the athletic competition may be winning over some new fans for its faster, higher, stronger format. On the evening, ANW scored an 0.6/3 (up a tick from last week) and 2.66 million to take top honors in the demo wars.

That proved to be a strong lead-in for a Dateline rerun, which scored an 0.5/3 and 3.05 million audience, leading the peacock network to tie with Fox for the evening’s top honors, albeit numbers that may fluctuate once football preseason is factored out early next week.

At ABC, a special celebrating WE Day, an annual series of stadium-sized youth empowerment events, scored an 0.3/2 and 1.71 million. That’s down two-tenths from the year before in demos and audience size. That was followed by the season premiere of What Would You Do? which did an 0.5/3 and 2.57 total audience.

The CW saw its Masters of Illusion at an 0.2./1 and 0.70, slightly up. This week’s The Big Stage held firm at 0.1/1 and 0.58, while a rerun of Hypnotize Me looked into your eyes and managed an 0.1./1 and 0.50 while clucking like a chicken.