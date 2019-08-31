Friday Ratings: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Creeps Back Into Top Slot

After a week off from the top of the ratings, American Ninja Warrior crept back onto the Friday night ratings throne, scoring at 0.5/4 and 2.61 total audience for its two-hour rerun. That strong lead-in helped Dateline as well, which came in at 0,5/3 and 2.80 million total viewers, helping NBC win the network battle.

Ratings in some local markets were affected by the last pre-season game of the National Football League, so results are likely to adjust downward in some cases.

On a rerun heavy night, The CW fared well, with its Masters of Illusion achieving an 0.2/1 and 0.81 million share. The Big Stage variety show came in at 0.1/1 and 0.62, while Hypnotize Me had an 0.1/1 and 0.49 million.

For ABC, two original programming features stood out: American Housewife had an 0.3/3 and 2.21, while its What Would You Do? had an 0.4/3 and 2.58 million, both sandwiching a rerun of Fresh Off The Boat, which had an 0.3/2 and 1.70 million. ABC’s 20/20 capped the night with an 0.5/3 and 2.80 million crowd.

The rest of the night was reruns all around.