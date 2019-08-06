‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Spinoff In Works With Series’ Writer-Producer Rachna Fruchbom

ABC continues to explore expanding its long-running family comedy series via spinoffs. The latest to develop an offshoot is Fresh Off the Boat, which is heading into its sixth season.

The potential spinoff, written by Fresh Off the Boat writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom, is in early stages of development at FOTB studio 20th Century Fox TV, now part of Disney Television Studios. Dels for the project are still being hammered out, and it is yet to be pitched to ABC.

Courtesy of UTA

Playing off the title, the offshoot is said to feature a new immigrant family, likely from another country. Fruchbom, who is under an overall deal at 20th TV, would be writing and executive producing. FOTB executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also are expected to serve as exec producers.

Fresh Off the Boat may be nearing the end of its run on ABC. Most TV cast contracts are up after six seasons, and judging by star Constance Wu’s reaction to the Season 6 renewal in May, she may not be eager to continue when her deal is up in May.

Of its current crop of family comedies, ABC first tried spinning off flagship Modern Family. While that project did not go to series, the network entertainment president Karey Burke is not giving up hope for another offshoot of the Emmy-winning show.

ABC has three family comedy spinoff series on the air, the upcoming black-ish prequel mixed-ish (black-ish also spawned spinoff series grown-ish on Freeform), The Goldbergs sequel Schooled and Roseanne spinoff The Conners. All feature characters from the original series.

Fruchbom served as a writer for the first two seasons of Fresh Off The Boat and was upped to producer in Season 3. She previously worked on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Fruchbom is repped by Gang Tyre.