It might be a little awkward when the actors from ABC’s comedy Fresh Off the Boat convene soon to start production on the upcoming sixth season.

That is because of star Constance Wu’s initial lack of enthusiasm over the renewal announced in May. “I’m so upset right now that I’m literally crying,” Wu tweeted at the time about the pickup. She subsequently apologized and said that she had been misunderstood and was upset that the renewal meant that she had to give up another project.

ABC Entertainment boss Karey Burke in May said that there were no plans to recast Wu following her social media outburst. Asked again about Wu at TCA today, Burke said: “I was happy she apologized; we have had not further conversations. I will see her at the table read.”

Burke does not think that Wu’s comments would create friction on the set of the series.

“Everybody took Constance at her word; I’ve heard nothing but enthusiasm for everyone to get back,” Burke said.

