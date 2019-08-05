Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ABC’s Karey Burke Takes On SVODs As She Touts Advantages Of Broadcast Television Over Streaming – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Cast Enthusiastic To Get Back Despite Constance Wu Comments, ABC Boss Says – TCA

Fresh Off The Boat
ABC

It might be a little awkward when the actors from ABC’s comedy Fresh Off the Boat convene soon to start production on the upcoming sixth season.

That is because of star Constance Wu’s initial lack of enthusiasm over the renewal announced in May. “I’m so upset right now that I’m literally crying,” Wu tweeted at the time about the pickup. She subsequently apologized and said that she had been misunderstood and was upset that the renewal meant that she had to give up another project.

ABC Entertainment boss Karey Burke in May said that there were no plans to recast Wu following her social media outburst. Asked again about Wu at TCA today, Burke said: “I was happy she apologized; we have had not further conversations. I will see her at the table read.”

Burke does not think that Wu’s comments would create friction on the set of the series.

“Everybody took Constance at her word; I’ve heard nothing but enthusiasm for everyone to get back,” Burke said.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Drama Will Run Until Ellen Pompeo Calls Time As Karey Burke Hopes Medical Drama Will Air For Years – TCA

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad