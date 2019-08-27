Fremantle Developing Horror Anthology Series With ‘Got Talent’ Star The Sacred Riana

Fremantle is developing an English-language scripted project starring Indonesian magician and illusionist The Sacred Riana after striking a partnership with Indonesian firm Wahana Kreator Nusantara.

The American Gods producer is developing horror anthology series The Sacred Riana: Bedtime Stories is an English-language, inspired by folklore and urban legends. The Sacred Riana got to the quarter finals of America’s Got Talent.

The two companies are also adapting a local podcast into a scripted series. Ex Addicts, which is based on the Klub Kecanduan Mantan podcast, is a romantic comedy series centered around the lives of a group of quirky people with one common ailment: they can’t get over their exes. In desperation, they establish a support group to help them in their efforts to move on.

Fremantle’s Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor said: “The Sacred Riana: Bedtime Stories is an outstanding addition to Fremantle’s global drama slate. The fact that we are developing an international drama for the world stage, led by an Indonesian superstar such as The Sacred Riana, just shows us all how our industry is changing and great content can come from all corners of the world.”

“We are really excited about our partnership with Fremantle and thrilled to be involved with The Sacred Riana: Bedtime Stories”, added Salman Aristo, CEO of Wahana Kreator Nusantara. “Fremantle is an ideal partner to support us in developing the episodic drama, Ex Addicts, based on our Klub Kecanduan Mantan podcast, which was recently released on the Joox music streaming platform.”