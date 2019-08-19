Freeform Opens Its Halloween House To Celebrate “31 Nights Of Halloween”

Freeform is stirring up some scares to celebrate “31 Nights of Halloween” and it will kick off the event with their Halloween House. Starting October 2, Freeform will open the gates to an interactive, immersive experience located in Hollywood that will be the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers.

Now in its second year and located at the historic Hollywood Athletic Club, the Halloween House will see the return of cult classics Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family as they are brought to life. The House will also welcome Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2 as well as Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 3 to brings some frightening fun to the interactive space. All films are part of the “31 Nights of Halloween” programming slate which will also include the airing of Hocus Pocus a record 30 times throughout October.

Speaking of the Sanderson sisters, on October 3, there will be a special 21 and up Sanderson Sister drag-themed night which will allow the biggest Hocus Pocus fans to enjoy cocktails while being serenaded by Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

Tickets to the Halloween House are available now and the celebration will be open through October 7.