Fredo Fall-Out: Don Jr. Knows The Feeling; Alec Baldwin, Meghan McCain, The Mooch, KISS’ Gene Simmons & Others Have Opinions

Is “Fredo” an ethnic slur? Was CNN’s defense of anchor Chris Cuomo sexist? Did Donald Trump Jr. just confess to being the Trump family’s Fredo?

Everyone from the Trump boys to KISS’ Gene Simmons, Meghan McCain, Anthony Scaramucci, Tom Arnold and Alec Baldwin are weighing in on the viral video of Cuomo engaged in a loud, obscenity-filled argument with a bar patron. Tha man approached Cuomo and his family and called the CNN star “Fredo,” an apparent reference to The Godfather saga’s doomed, weakling brother (played to perfection by the late John Cazale).

After both Sean Hannity and Donald Trump tweeted about the incident — taking opposite sides, for once — other responses started flooding social media, including some unexpected Cuomo support from conservatives like Hannity, Corey Lewandowski and the Mooch.

And Trump was none too pleased with anyone defending the CNN anchor, even conservatives who complained when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was publicly harassed.

“It always happens!,” Trump tweeted in a daylong obsession with the incident. “When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News. But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn!”

CNN haters, unsurprisingly, took the opportunity to assail Cuomo for everything from his language to his own prior references to the Godfather character, while supporters said the off-duty anchor has every right to defend himself against barroom fools and social media provokers.

The View‘s Meghan McCain pondered how different a network’s reaction might be if a female anchor had used Cuomo’s language. “However you feel about Chris Cuomo’s behavior today,” she tweeted, “there’s not one woman in ALL of media who could be filmed in public on an obscenity filled tirade and be supported by their network and public the way he is right now. Men get to be tough and swear, women are ‘unhinged’…”

Donald Trump Jr. had two of the day’s odder reactions, in one retweeting an absurd suggestion that Cuomo’s use of the word “punk” during the argument was a homophobic slur, and in an earlier tweet seeming to express solidarity with the Fredos of the world.

“Hey @ChrisCuomo,” Trump Jr. tweeted, “take it from me, ‘Fredo’ isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother.” He followed the comment with a winking emoji. The president’s son has been compared to the hapless Corleone in many memes, some of them resurrected in the wake of the Cuomo incident.

Here’s a sampling of social media reactions to Fredogate. We’ll start with Cuomo, Trump (not including his many retweets on the subject) and Hannity to set things up:

It always happens! When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News. But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

He knows this is insulting to many Italian Americans. He knows it and he likes it. Think about it someday it could be you. ITS UNAMERICAN. Presidential Harassment!! https://t.co/KYbKi9qvM8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 13, 2019

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

This is not surprising. The homophobia runs deep in the Cuomo family. When #FredoCuomo’s father was running against Ed Koch for mayor he plastered the city with flyers saying “Vote for Cuomo, not the homo.” https://t.co/lsBdbTBq9j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

.@ChrisCuomo If u want to condemn ugliness, u should do so across the board…I’ve been spit on, had white powder sent to my home & called much worse yet we hear crickets from @CNN. If you’re going to take the high road, great but you can’t just do it when it fits your narrative. https://t.co/AUlv8CiV1M — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 13, 2019

.@ChrisCuomo it’s interesting to learn that Don Jr. was called “Fredo” on your very show… and guess what you did in response: ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. If you are so enraged, why didn’t you condemn this at the time?? https://t.co/fDByR9BoBY — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 13, 2019

However you feel about Chris Cuomo’s behavior today, there’s not one woman in ALL of media who could be filmed in public on an obscenity filled tirade and be supported by their network and public the way he is right now. Men get to be tough and swear, women are “unhinged”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 13, 2019

Good for @ChrisCuomo. Social media has led people to believe that they can walk up to people they have never met before and start hurling insults at them. It’s wrong and it’s bullshit. A slur is a slur. The guy is lucky he didn’t get hurt. People should show some respect. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 13, 2019

Too many of us have seen this happen when we are out with out famIiies. If this continues someone is going to get hurt. Have some respect. @ChrisCuomo has every right to defend himself and his family. https://t.co/UD6g3hy9Mo — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 13, 2019

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Standing with you, Chris…Any husband and father would have done the same thing to protect his family. 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/M9hvHkZw9b — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 13, 2019

Good for you, @seanhannity. It was wrong for folks to hassle @SarahHuckabee and @tedcruz when they were trying to eat in restaurants, and it is wrong to hassle @ChrisCuomo. We have to be better, people. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 13, 2019

Many of us aspire to be better and not be baited. We do the best we can. This guy came after you looking for a fight. You are human and stood up for yourself. I respect you. — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) August 13, 2019

Hilarious that Chris Cuomo is the only American male who doesn't know what "Fredo" means. (Or was pretending not to, to justify an overreaction to an insult.) [Quiz: Which political figure was called "Fredo" more than any other? Answer: Teddy Kennedy.] https://t.co/zWOJTIu5K5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 13, 2019

Chris Cuomo got called "Fredo" on John Cazale's birthday.

So perhaps it wasn't an insult but the opposite.

If anyone compared me to John Cazale, I would give them a nice big kiss on the forehead.

But if the guy meant it as an insult, I have no problem w what Chris Cuomo did. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) August 13, 2019

I finally found the “ Fredo “ fight video. This guy totally set up CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo" from The Godfather insult so he could secretly video him getting into a fight.

So messed up pic.twitter.com/NTAUkb1MRn — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) August 13, 2019

Hey “Fredo” is not a racial slur. It’s hilarious and so dumb to say it is. Also, the dude who came up to @ChrisCuomo, antagonizing him was a prick. He deserved to be put in his fuckin place. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 13, 2019

Let’s make this law of the land. Chris Cuomo Black Flag Law. #HenryRollins #GregGinn https://t.co/1zr0djFFuY — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 13, 2019

Good for @ChrisCuomo for standing up to this bully. — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) August 13, 2019

Mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) August 13, 2019

Good for @ChrisCuomo – standing up for himself (and his family) when harassed in an orchestrated setup — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 13, 2019

Another day in the who’s to blame contest, name calling and finger pointing. And I am sure the President will hurl insults. Question: Why did this stranger get in #ChrisCuomo’s face? https://t.co/qLTEZOk3ky — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 13, 2019

My best wishes to @ChrisCuomo Nothing the Trumpers hate more than a clear-headed progressive who has no fear. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 13, 2019

I knew it was you @ChrisCuomo, you broke my heart ❤️. #fredoCuomo https://t.co/kXU7WgWnWo — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) August 13, 2019

Re: Chris Cuomo: Listen, I have no idea what qualifies as a slur, so I’m not going to weigh in there. But if an asshole punk comes up to you and tries to provoke you, when you’re with your family, while recording the whole thing, I say fuck him up. — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 13, 2019