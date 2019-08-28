Freddie Highmore To Co-Write & Executive Produce Dark Comedy ‘Homesick’ In Works At TBS

The Good Doctor star and producer Freddie Highmore has sold Homesick, a half-hour dark comedy series, which has been put in development at TBS. The project hails from Sony Pictures TV and Highmore’s studio-based banner Alfresco Pictures.

Written by Highmore and British writer James Mitchell based on Mitchell’s personal experience, Homesick explores the themes of mental health, body image, toxic masculinity, and what it means to defy “normal” expectations of gender. It chronicles the dysfunctional relationship between a self-destructive twenty-something, secretly suffering from an eating disorder, and his mother, a raging narcissist and a total enabler who also happens to be his best friend in the world (for better or worse).

Highmore is executive producing; Mitchell is co-executive producing.

This marks the second sale for Highmore and Alfresco Pictures under the two-year overall production deal the actor signed with The Good Doctor producer Sony TV last year. During this past broadcast development season, Alfresco had hourlong drama Love, Dad in development at ABC.

In addition to acting, Highmore has been writing, directing and producing. He made his writing and directing debut on his previous series, A&E’s Bates Motel. Highmore wrote the second-season premiere of The Good Doctor and directed an episode last season, efforts he will repeat in Season 3. He serves as a producer on The Good Doctor and previously developed and sold projects to NBC and A&E.

Highmore is repped by ARG, UTA, and Felker Tozcek. Mitchell is repped by Independent Talent Group and Frankfurt Kurnit.