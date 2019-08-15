‘The Borgias’ Actor Francois Arnaud To Star In Horror Indie ‘Home’

EXCLUSIVE: Francois Arnaud, best known for starring in the Showtime series, The Borgias and NBC’s Midnight Texas, as well as young actor Christian Convery (Descendants 3, Beautiful Boy) have been tapped to co-star in Home, a psychological horror indie from director Adam O’Brien. The pic stars Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Shutterstock

Written by Philip Kalin-Hajdu, the plot sees Meredith (Hampshire), her husband Jared (Arnaud) and son Alex (Convery) face unspeakable terror in the wake of a family tragedy.

O’Brien is also producing the pic via his Delirium Pictures, along with Kalin-Hajdu and Benoit Beaulieu, who also serves as the DP.

Arnaud credits include NBC’s Blindspot, Xavier Dolan’s I Killer My Mother, Stella Meghie’s Jean of the Joneses. Convery recently wrapped on Hulu’s pilot Sweet Tooth from Team Downey and appears opposite John Cena in Paramount’s Playing With Fire.

Arnaud is repped by APA and Lasher Group, while Convery is with Premiere Talent Management and Innovative Artists.