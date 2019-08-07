Frances Fisher Asks Donald Trump For His Vote In SAG-AFTRA Elections

Frances Fisher is asking for Donald Trump’s vote. Fisher, a progressive Democrat who’s called Trump “the worst bully in the world,” tweeted out to the president, tongue in cheek, asking him to vote for her Membership First slate in SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing elections.

“We have Republicans; we have Democrats; we have independents in our union,” she told Deadline. “National politics is one thing, union politics is another. Every union member has an obligation to vote.”

Fisher is running for vice president of the guild’s Los Angeles local and for seats on the union’s national and local boards. The Membership First slate is headed by presidential candidate Matthew Modine, who’s seeking to unseat incumbent Gabrielle Carteris, the leader of the Unite for Strength ticket. Jane Austin, the union’s national secretary-treasurer, is also running for president as an independent candidate.