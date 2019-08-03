Fox News, NBC Ramp Up Coverage In Wake Of El Paso Shooting

As law enforcement investigates today’s deadly shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas; Fox News and NBC News are planning extensive live coverage.

The first calls on the mass shooting at Cielo Vista Mall came in just after 11 a.m. local time. Police have so far not given an official death toll, but media reports say between one person and 19 people lost their lives. Up to 40 others were injured, NBC News reported. Most of the victims were shot at a Walmart near the mall. The store was said to be filled with families during this busy back-to-school shopping season.

Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that 21-year-old man, identified as Patrick Crusius of the Dallas area, was taken into custody. With details trickling in about the shooting in the Texas border town, Fox News says it will offer breaking news coverage throughout the evening.

Related Story CNN Shut Down Streaming Commentators Using Dem Debate Clips - Report

The cable news net began airing a special live three-hour FOX Report anchored by Jon Scott from 6PM-9PM/ET. Then at 9PM, Leland Vittert and Anita Vogel will co-anchor the network’s coverage until midnight, preempting regularly scheduled primetime programming. Additionally, FNC correspondents Garrett Tenney and Jeff Paul will be reporting live from the scene in El Paso with contributions from Jacqui Henrich in New York.

NBC News and MSNBC have dispatched a group of anchors and correspondents to cover the story as well, including David Gura, Morgan Chesky, Blayne Alexander, and Miguel Almaguer. NBC will additionally offer extensive coverage on Weekend Nightly News and tomorrow on Sunday Today. Earlier today, NBC aired a special report at 3PM ET, anchored by Jose Diaz-Balart.

Over on CNN, Wolf Blitzer has been anchoring the network’s live breaking news coverage throughout the day. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on its coverage plans.