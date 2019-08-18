Fox News Host Judge Jeanine Pirro Questions Epstein Autopsy: “What Is The Hurry?”

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has questioned the autopsy results released on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the medical examiner may have rushed through the results.

Speaking on her Justice with Judge Jeanine show on Saturday, Pirro said the preliminary findings are “nothing more than an opinion.”

“This medical examiner took extra time from Saturday to Friday to put the facts together to determine the manner of death,” she said. :How do you determine the manner of death when there are no cameras, no cellmates, guard are sleeping, some of them are even refusing to cooperate. Did that medical examiner have a total picture?” she said.

The official verdict is that Epstein hanged himself and committed suicide.

“After six days they take him off suicide watch so he apparently — was miraculously taken out of depression and is placed in his cell with no cellmate, no cameras. You have make-believe correction guards, most of them are sleeping,” Pirro said.

Her guest agreed.

“With five official investigations going on, my ruling would be pending,” said guest Cyril Wecht. “I would await the investigative reports from five official governmental agencies.”

“What is the hurry, kind of interesting,” Pirro said.

