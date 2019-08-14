Fox News Host Sean Hannity Steps Up Support For CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered more support for Chris Cuomo Tuesday night in response to the CNN host’s bar altercation. Hannity also reiterated that he didn’t think Cuomo should apologize.

A video of Cuomo in a heated argument at a New York bar has been making the rounds on the internet. In it, the CNN anchor is seen arguing with a man who called him “Fredo” — which was the main cause of the altercation.

In the video, you can hear Cuomo arguing with the man who called him Fredo. He said that calling him Fredo is the N-word for Italians. Things get quite aggressive during the argument with Cuomo saying “I’ll f***ing ruin your shit. I’ll f***ing throw you down these stairs like a f***ing punk.”

This morning, Cuomo posted an apology on Twitter, saying “I should be better than the guys baiting me.”

Hannity disagreed with his CNN rival’s decision to say he was wrong.

“I don’t think he needed to apologize to anybody,” the Fox News host said, reiterating his support.

Watch the video below.