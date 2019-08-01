Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren Apologizes For Tweet Attacking Kamala Harris’s Willie Brown Relations

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren has apologized for a tweet about Sen. Kamala Harris that insinuated she slept her “way to the top with Willie Brown.”

Lahren’s tweet during the Democratic presidential candidate debate referenced Harris’s past relationship with former San Francisco Mayor and California Assemblyman Willie Brown in the mid-1990s.

“Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” Lahren tweeted. She later linked to a USA Today story wherein Brown talked about his past relationship with Harris and acknowledged influencing her early career.

Brown served over 30 years in the California State Assembly, spending 15 years as its speaker and was widely acknowledged as one of the state’s most powerful politicians. Harris dated the married Brown despite a 30-year age gap and received her first significant political appointments from him.

In his capacity as speaker, Brown appointed Harris to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the Medical Assistance Commission, which negotiated contracts to control Medi-Cal costs. The past relationship has been something of an albatross for Harris amid charges of cronyism.

Lahren’s tweet on that received backlash from within Fox and the public, and led her to apologize today.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” she said on Twitter on Thursday morning. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

“Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace?” tweeted Britt McHenry, a Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host.

Fox News commentator Kat Timpf also chided Lahren for bringing up a woman’s personal and sexual life amid a presidential campaign.