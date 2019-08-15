Fox Nabs Jury Drama ‘The Twelve’ From Amanda Green & Elizabeth Banks As Put Pilot

In a competitive situation, Fox has landed drama The Twelve, based on the Belgian series De Twaalf, with a put pilot commitment. The project hails from writer Amanda Green, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Prods. and Warner Bros. TV where Green and Brownstone are under overall deals.

Written by Green, The Twelve is a character-driven legal drama that examines one high-stakes case each season through the unique perspectives and prejudices of the twelve jurors. As the courtroom narrative unfolds, the jurors’ secrets come to light and their lives unravel, ensnaring the twelve in messy personal and professional consequences. Through their differing interpretations of fact, it becomes clear that justice is never truly blind. The Twelve asks the complex and provocative question: who are we to judge?

Green executive produces alongside Banks and Handelman of Brownstone. Dannah Shinder is co-executive producing. WBTV co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

De Twaalf was created by Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens and developed and produced by Eyeworks Film & TV Drama. (You can watch a trailer with English subtitles below)

This is the second competitive sale and second put pilot commitment for Brownstone so far this broadcast pitch season. It joins Love Me, also based on an European format, which went to ABC. It is written/executive produced by Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith. Banks and Handelman are repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Twelve marks Green’s first sale under a multi-year overall deal she inked with WBTV a year ago. She most recently served as co-executive producer on WBTV’s NBC drama series Manifest, after having been co-EP on the studio’s Fox drama series Lethal Weapon and NBC’s The Mysteries Of Laura. She previously was a writer-producer on the first 12 seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. Green is repped by Brandy Rivers at Industry Entertainment.

Van Dael and Nuyens previously created Series Mania’s 2016 Audience Award Winner, Hotel Beau Séjour, which was picked up by Netflix. Their follow-up, The Twelve, played in CanneSeries main competition and won for Best Screenplay.