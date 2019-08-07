With the end of Fox’s series, Empire, a hit show with African American audiences, network CEO Charlie Collier was asked about future plans to greenlight shows that speak to underrepresented audiences.

“It’s remarkable when you look at Fox and go back to the early days of In Living Color to as you know what is going to be a tremendous finale season of Empire, Fox not only had the most diverse audience for a broadcast network but has also done some remarkable things in front and behind the camera,” said Collier.

“We talk diversity, not just race and gender, but diversity of thought and the risk that we’re willing to take, the choices that these amazing artists are making to tell stories that really make a difference,” he continued. “Not only are we committed to it but we talk about how to approach it all the time.”

With that said, Collier added, “as an industry, we have to do better and we will be better.”

Collier echoed the same sentiment back in May when he addressed the challenge of diversity at the network following the cancellation of a number of shows with African American leads such as Lethal Weapon, Rel, starring Lil Rel Howery, and Lee Daniels’ Star.

“The diversity of Fox is an issue that is so important and an ongoing effort for us to make sure we’re best in class. As I was looking at Fox and joining, what’s remarkable is that the history of this company and what it’s done in terms of diversity…. If you look across our slate in terms of scripted and unscripted and sports, we really are doing a good job but the job never stops. The effort continues, it never stops.”