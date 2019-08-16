Fox Buys Period Western Drama ‘Go West’ From Bridget Carpenter With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: After a stint on sci-fi Western Westworld several years ago, Bridget Carpenter is embarking on a Western drama of her own. Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Go West, a period drama from Friday Night Lights alumna Carpenter and CBS Television Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Carpenter, Go West is a stylized Western chronicling the ultimate American road trip in the pre-Civil War era of the 1850s. An eclectic group of people from different cultures and backgrounds find themselves on an epic quest for freedom, gold, and the American dream in California.

The project is a co-production between CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment.

Carpenter was developer, executive producer and showrunner of 11.22.63, Hulu/Bad Robot’s Emmy-nominated limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. She served as co-executive producer on all five seasons of Friday Night Lights, as a co-executive producer on Parenthood., and as a consulting producer on HBO/Bad Robot’s Westworld and wrote.

For the past couple of years, Carpenter has been based at CBS TV Studios, landing pilot orders at CBS for The Get and Cagney and Lacey.