Fox Buys ‘Anthem’ Music Drama From ‘Into The Badlands’ Creators, Scooter Braun & eOne With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Anthem, a drama with music elements from Into the Badlands creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, eOne and Fox Entertainment.

Shutterstock

Written by Gough and Millar, Anthem is set in Hope, Indiana, a suburban city with nothing special about it, until a shocking tragedy strikes. As the survivors struggle to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, they are brought together by the unlikeliest of heroes to form the unlikeliest of choirs. Always inspiring, sometimes heartbreaking, and ultimately redemptive, the series is a celebration of American resilience and showcases music’s power to reach across the divides of race, age, religion, and politics to heal.

Gough and Millar executive produce with SB Projects’ Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin. The project is a co-production between eOne and Fox Entertainment.

This is SB Projects and eOne’s second sale together in the past couple of weeks. They also have a series adaptation of Jenny Lee’s Anna K, which recently received a put pilot commitment from HBO Max.

Also recently, SB Projects inked a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. In addition to his producing, Braun is the manager of a slew of A-list pop stars including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Gough and Millar created Into The Badlands, which ran for three seasons on AMC. The duo also created MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles as well as Smallville, which ran for 10 seasons first on The WB and then on The CW.

The writing duo got their start in features, working on the screenplays for Lethal Weapon 4, Spider-Man 2 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. They also wrote Shanghai Noon and its sequel, Shanghai Knights, starring Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson, as well as YA-focused movies such as 2011 sci-fi adaptation I Am Number Four.