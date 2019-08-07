Fox Brings Back Sunday Night Animation Domination Block With ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Bless The Harts’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & ‘Family Guy’; John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Asia Kate Dillon, Jim Parsons To Guest

Fox is bringing back its Animation Domination block and has set a slew of celebrity guest voices including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Asia Kate Dillon, Jim Parsons and Holly Hunter to appear across the block.

The block, which first ran between 2005 and 2014, returns on September 20 with The Simpsons at 8pm, new series Bless The Harts at 8:30pm, Bob’s Burgers at 9pm and Family Guy at 9:30pm.

The Simpsons, which is enterting its 31st season, will feature spots from Legend and Teigen, Dillon, Parsons, Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods, Life In Pieces’ Fortune Feimster, NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula and Avengers: Endgame directors Joseph and Anthony Russo as well as previously announced John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Momoa and anthropologist Jane Goodall.

Bless The Harts, which was created by Emily Spivey and features comedy stars including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz, will also feature guest spots from Feimster, Hunter, The Last Man on Earth’s Mary Steenburgen and The Other Two’s Drew Tarver.

Bob Burgers, which was recently nominated for its eighth Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, returns for a 10th season with Megan Mullally returning as Linda’s sister Gayle, Sarah and Laura Silverman as the Pesto Twins, Jenny Slate as Tammy Larsen with spots for Jilian Bell, Billy Eichner, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Kathryn Hahn, Thomas Lennon and and Damon Wayans Jr.

Finally, Family Guy, which returns for its 17th season, will see the return of Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash as Peter’s bosses, alongside Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Christopher Meloni and Nat Faxon.