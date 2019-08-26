‘Fresh off the Boat’ Author Eddie Huang To Make Directorial Debut With ‘Boogie’ Film At Focus Features

Focus Features is producing Boogie, a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of contemporary New York City from writer and director Eddie Huang, the author of Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir, which spun into the ABC series of the same name.

Newcomer Taylor Takahashi has been cast in the title role with Pamelyn Chee (Beyond Skyline, Prescient) and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far from Home, Love, Simon) on board to co-star.

The pic marks the Huang’s feature directorial debut. It follows a young Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA.

Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions and Michael Tadross are producing the project. Focus will distribute the movie domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

Huang, a well-known chef and restaurateur, most recently created and starred in Viceland series, Huang’s World, and previously hosted Cheap Bites on the Cooking Channel.

He’s repped by UTA.