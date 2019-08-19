‘Fleabag’s Andrew Scott Joins HBO & BBC’s Fantasy Drama Adaptation ‘His Dark Materials’

The “hot priest” is joining His Dark Materials… Fleabag actor Andrew Scott has signed up for the HBO and BBC co-production.

Scott is set to play Colonel John Parry, the father of Will Parry, who is being played by Amir Wilson. Parry, who is also known as Doctor Stanislaus Grumman or Jopari, accidentally travelled to Lyra’s world where he became a renowned scholar and shaman. His dæmon was called Sayan Kötör and had the form of an osprey.

He joins the second season of the drama with season one scheduled to air later this year.

The news was revealed in a picture between Sherlock star Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Philip Pullman adaptation, written by Jack Thorne, is produced by Bad Wolf.

The first season of His Dark Materials follows Lyra’s searching for a kidnapped friend. She uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will (Amir Wilson). Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

James McAvoy, plays Lord Asriel who has a demon in the form of a snow leopard. Ruth Wilson’s villainess Mrs. Coulter has a monkey. Lin -Manuel Miranda plays Lee Scoresby, a Texan who flies air balloons. He revealed that when we first see his character, he’s singing with his demon.

The cast of the drama also includes Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen — father of young lead Dafne Keen — Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Ruta Gedmintas, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, Simon Manyonda as well as young actors Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson and Tyler Howitt.

Produced in association with New Line Cinema, the series is based on Pullman’s acclaimed trilogy of books: Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass — considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction.

In the UK, Scott is represented by Lindy King at United, who struck the deal, and also by Zack Kaplan and Ben Dey at CAA in the U.S.