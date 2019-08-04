‘Fleabag,’ ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Leaving Neverland’ Win Big At TCA Awards 2019

Fleabag was among the winners announced tonight at the 2019 TCA Awards, with the Amazon comedy topping three categories, including program of the year.

In the drama categories, AMC’s Better Call Saul picked up the award for best series. The achievement in movie or miniseries award went to HBO’s Chernobyl.

Dan Reed’s two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland won the achievement in news and information award. The controversial film tells the stories of two men who allege they were sexually abused as children by Michael Jackson.

Below is the full list of winners at the 35th annual Television Critics Association Awards:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Arthur (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Russian Doll (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Fleabag (Amazon)

Program of the Year: Fleabag (Amazon)

Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch