Anna Paquin’s dark comedy Flack is coming back for a second season for Pop TV and UKTV.

Hawaii 5-0 star Daniel Dae Kim and Jurassic Park star Sam Neill are joining the cast of the six-part series, with Paquin’s True Blood co-star and husband Stephen Moyer making his series directorial debut with two episodes.

The series is an original co-production between the CBS-owned U.S. cable network and UKTV’s W. Set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations, production on the series has kicked off this week in London.

Neill will reunite with his The Piano co-star Paquin as he joins the cast for a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with the PR agency boss, Caroline (Sophie Okonedo). Kim will also star as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm.

Paquin returns as Robyn, whose work and home lives collided catastrophically at the end of Season 1, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad addictions. Lydia Wilson (About Time) returns as Eve, Rebecca Benson (Game of Thrones) as Melody, Genevieve Angelson (Titans) as Robyn’s sister Ruth, as well as Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Other Season 2 guest stars will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera and Amanda Abbington.

Flack is written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani (Back to Life) and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV, Anna Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. The series will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Moyer.

It is the latest original series for Flack, which was recently nominated for four Emmys for Schitt’s Creek, recently launched Florida Girls, and is set to launch Best Intentions and the fourth season of One Day at a Time after rescuing the Netflix drama.

“One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale of Flack was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters,” said Paquin. “So, it is with such joy and pride that I can confirm we are in fact about to start production on season two. Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers’ laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women.”

“Flack and its stellar cast, led by Anna Paquin, continues to illuminate the lengths people will go to to keep their indiscretions out of the news cycle or conversely, try to bring attention to them,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP Original Programming and Development at Pop. “With loads of verve and vigor, there’s so much more to resolve as these characters work to fix everyone else’s problems while struggling with their own.”

UKTV’s Pete Thornton added, “The first series of Flack exceeded all our creative expectations and we couldn’t have been prouder to have it on our network. Oli Lansley’s writing attracted a frankly astonishing cast to W’s first ever homegrown drama (all of whom we are delighted to be welcoming back for series two), and we can’t wait to see what this extraordinary quartet of female characters get up to in this, their further adventures with UKTV.”