Sarah Chalke To Star In Netflix Drama Series ‘Firefly Lane’

Sarah Chalke (Friends From College) is set as the co-lead opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Awkward and shy, Kate Mularkey (Chalke) has always been in the shadow of her best friend, legendary talk show host and journalist Tully Hart (Heigl). With an endearingly self-deprecating wit, Kate is often underestimated, but she’s fiercely intelligent and fiercely loyal. She has the biggest heart, and a hidden wild streak. Firefly Lane follows the story of Kate and Tully’s enduring friendship from their teen years through their forties — as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Previously announced Ben Lawson plays Kate’s ex-husband Ryan, who also has a long history working with Tully.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Hannah is co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Chalke recently recurred on Netflix’s Friends from College and ABC’s Speechless. She’s probably best known for her starring role as Dr. Elliot Reid on medical comedy Scrubs and for her recurring role as Stella Zinman on How I Met Your Mother. She also recurred on Cougar Town and the Roseanne revival after co-starring in the original series, and is a member of the voice cast on the hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. Chalke is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.