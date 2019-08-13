‘Firefly Lane’: Ben Lawson Joins Katherine Heigl In Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Ben Lawson has been cast opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix’s Firefly Lane, a drama series from Maggie Friedman (No Tomorrow) based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Written and executive produced by Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane follows the story of Tully (Heigl) and Kate, two unlikely best friends who meet as young girls and become inseparable for nearly 30 years, until a tragedy breaks them apart. Lawson will play Kate’s ex-husband Ryan, who also has a long history working with Tully.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Hannah is co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Lawson recently starred on the second season of Netflix’s hit drama series 13 Reasons Why and on ABC’s action drama Designated Survivor. He also recurred on NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy series The Good Place. On the film side, he’ll next star as Lachlan Murdoch in the upcoming Untitled Roger Ailes biopic from Charles Randolph and Jay Roach. Lawson is repped by ICM, United Management, Untitled and Derek Kroeger.