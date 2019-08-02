‘Fight Like A Girl’ Legal Drama From ‘Bull’ Duo & Kapital Entertainment In Works At ABC

ABC has put in development Fight Like A Girl, a legal drama from Bull co-executive producers Nichole Millard and Kathryn Price, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Millard and Price, in Fight Like A Girl, when the old boy’s club isn’t extending an invitation, when failing upward isn’t an option, when you have to take a blowtorch to the glass ceiling, you learn to FIGHT LIKE A GIRL. This is a TV series that explores what that phrase means today through the lens of two female trial attorneys who fight with each other as much as they fight for their clients.

Millard and Price executive produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Millard and Price, who are both attorneys, are co-executive producers on CBS procedural legal drama series Bull, which is going into its fourth season this fall. The duo, who have been best friends for over two decades, previously created another legal drama, Guilt, which aired for one season on Freeform.