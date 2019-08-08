Iowa’s ‘Field Of Dreams’ Field To Host Real White Sox-Yankees Game

Major League Baseball said Thursday that the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a regular-season game next season at the site of the baseball field in Dyersville, Iowa, made famous in the 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

The league begins construction next week on a temporary 8,000-seat stadium on the site, which has been a tourist attraction from the moment Ray Liotta’s “Shoeless” Joe Jackson asked Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella in the movie if the baseball field he built in a cornfield was heaven. “No,” Kinsella tells him, “it’s Iowa.”

The film, based on a W.P. Kinsella novel, centers on Costner’s Ray, a struggling transplanted farmer in modern-day Iowa who heeds a voice in his head to plow under his corn crop to build a baseball field. It later is visited by the scandal-ridden 1919 White Sox — part of a larger theme in which Ray gets closure in his relationship with his own late father. James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Burt Lancaster also starred in the pic, which is now part of the National Film Registry.

In its announcement today of the game, to be played on August 13, 2020, a Thursday, and televised by Fox, MLB referenced the “Shoeless” Joe scene in a video with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

The league also showed a video of the rendering of the field that will include fan walkways in the cornfields, which will be visible in right field thanks to windows to be built into the wall. The design also will pay homage to Chicago’s old Comiskey Park, where those 1919 Sox played.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said today in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”