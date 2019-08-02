‘Feast Of The Seven Fishes’ Movie, Based On Graphic Novel, Set At Shout! Studios For November Release

Shout! Studios has hooked North American rights to Feast of the Seven Fishes, the comedy-drama written and directed by Robert Tinnell based on his graphic novel and Italian cookbook of the same name. Skyler Gisondo, Madison Iseman, Josh Helman, Addison Timlin lead a cast that includes Joe Pantoliano and Paul Ben-Victor.

The rollout for the pic from Tinnell’s Allegheny Image Factory and Witty Michaels Entertainment begins in November with a theatrical release timed to the start of the holiday season. Shout! will also distribute the pic from on VOD, digital, broadcast and home entertainment.

The plot: Just days before Christmas 1983, the Oliverio family readies their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country. Amidst the festivities, Tony Oliverio (Gisondo), a young man with big dreams and an even bigger heart, is yearning to find love. When he meets the gorgeous Ivy Leaguer Beth (Iseman), romance blossoms, and it looks like Tony’s holiday might make a turn for the better! But their budding romance faces some serious obstacles, including his Great Grandma Nonnie (Lynn Cohen), who thinks Beth isn’t good enough for him, Tony’s determined and dramatic ex-girlfriend, and Beth’s ex-suitor who is out to steal back her heart.

Executive producers are Joseph E. LoConti, Sean Thomas O’Brien and Erick Factor. The deal was negotiated by Shout!’s Jordan Fields and Vanessa Keiko Flanders, and Paradigm’s Derek Kigongo on behalf of the filmmakers.