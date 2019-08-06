‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Casts Holly Curran; Bethany Anne Lind Joins ‘Reprisal’

Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is set for a recurring role on the current season of AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead. In season five, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed. Details of Curran’s role are being kept under wraps. Curran, repped by Thruline and Talentworks, recently recurred as Penny on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Bethany Anne Lind (Doom Patrol) has booked a key recurring role on Hulu’s upcoming femme fatale thriller series Reprisal, from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios. Created, written and executive produced by Josh Corbin (StartUp), Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows Katherine (Abigail Spencer), a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. Lind will play Molly Quinn. Having long been known as the friendliest person in the whole wide world, Molly Quinn’s kindness has been stifled in recent years due to the oppressive nature of her alcoholic, two-bit gangster of a husband. However, as she unexpectedly tags along on Doris’ quest for revenge, she will emerge from her husband’s tyranny to find the strength, and the downright courage, that she’s been suppressing for far too long. Lind stars in Blood On Her Name which just premiered at Fantasia Fest. She is currently recurring on Doom Patrol and can be seen in two other upcoming films Chaos Walking and The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep. She is repped by Insight and The People Store.