‘FBI’: John Boyd To Recur With Option In CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bones alum John Boyd is set for recurring role on the upcoming second season of Dick Wolf’s CBS drama series FBI. Boyd will play Agent Stuart Scola. He’s handsome, smart and irreverent and had a prior relationship with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). Boyd is set to appear in three episodes, with an option to become a series regular.

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In addition to Sisto, it stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonée Noel.

The series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Wolf, Rick Eid, Michael Chernuchin, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive produce.

Boyd is known for his role as James Aubrey on Fox’s Bones. His other TV credits include the role of Arlo Glass on 24 and recurring roles in The Carries Diaries and Touch. His film work includes Argo and most recently, Peppermint.